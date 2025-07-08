Magic Wong can add to his local Legend with more wins

Ellis Wong has ridden 10 winners in the past month.

SERIOUS bettors will have one eye on the weather in Hong Kong, before a highly competitive nine-race programme gets underway at Happy Valley at 11.40am today.

The forecast of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms during the action could scupper the chances of many in-form gallopers who have shown their best form on a fast surface in recent times but suddenly encounter soft underfoot conditions.

The weather forecast is, however, just as unpredictable as finding winners, so it could be a case of keeping a watchful eye on the sky before determining which horses to focus on.

With just three meetings remaining this season, this will be the last chance saloon for many gallopers to win and keep their owners happy before the summer break.

One horse who looks like he has been ear-marked for an end of season success, is the Manfred Man-trained COURIER MAGIC, who lines up in the Magnolia Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile.

The five-year-old has failed to visit the winners’ circle this season, despite placing four times along the way, but has finally been given a chance by the handicapper with his rating dropping two pounds below his last winning mark.

Man has his stable in red-hot form at present with half-a-dozen wins in the past fortnight and looks like he has had this contest in mind for some time for his galloper, who returns to the track following a seven-week break.

The icing on the cake is the booking of five-pound claimer Ellis Wong who, with 10 wins in the past month, is riding with his confidence sky-high.

Having won against better company in the past, it will be disappointing if Courier Magic fails to get that elusive win for connections.

Wong is the talk of the town at present and is gaining a large following on local social media with his exploits on the racetrack.

The 24-year-old apprentice has improved out of all recognition this year and certainly did himself no harm, especially with younger racing enthusiasts, when partnering superstar Hong Kong singer Aaron Kwok’s Dancing Code to victory at Sha Tin on Saturday.

Wong could have further success on the card when he takes the ride aboard CAPITAL LEGEND for his mentor and trainer Caspar Fownes in the Green Handicap (1.40pm) over the extended mile.

According to the ratings, the six-year-old has improved 10 pounds since blinkers were equipped for the first time in May, with a record of a win and two seconds from four runs.

There was a lot to like about his latest effort when runner-up to Wrote A New Page over the course and distance late last month, with the winner following up a previous victory, and third-placed California Moxie seeking to complete a hat-trick.

With an ideal draw in stall three in his favour, he is capable of gaining a good position from the off.

The son of Capitalist also has form on a soft surface, notably being just denied over this course and distance last month, so if the rain hits, he should have no issues.

With Wong claiming his valuable five-pounds allowance, he looks capable of defying top-weight.

POINTERS

Courier Magic 12.10pm Happy Valley

Capital Legend 1.40pm Happy Valley