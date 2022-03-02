Magic Circle law firm Allen & Overy vows not to take on any more Russian clients

Magic Circle law firm Allen & Overy has vowed not take on any more Russian clients, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The City of London law firm said it is “reviewing” its “Russia-related portfolio” with a view to stopping “all Russia-linked work that goes against our values.”

The firm also said it will “refuse new instructions” with links to Russia, in line with plans to “vigorously implement all political decisions and comply with applicable sanctions and rules.”

Allen & Overy’s decision to cut links with Russia comes after Baker McKenzie said it would be ending certain relationships with Russian clients, amid a review of its client portfolio.

This week, Magic Circle law firm Linklaters also said it would be reviewing its Russia related work.