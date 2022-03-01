Maersk follows MSC and halts cargo bookings in Russia

Maersk has decided to suspend all container bookings to and from Russia.

Logistics giant Maersk has followed in MSC’s footsteps and decided today to halt all cargo bookings to and from Russia.

Maersk said yesterday it was considering whether to halt suspend all container bookings in Russia, following the set of restrictions imposed by the EU on Sunday night.

“We are closely following the ever-evolving situation with governments posing new sanctions against Russia and the regular adjustments that are being made to the list of restrictions,” said the company today in a statement. “With that in mind, we now see the clear need to establish new and revise existing processes of accepting and handling bookings.”

The group said that, starting today, all air, ocean and rail operations to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended.

Food and humanitarian supplies will continue to be shipped as the company said it was still making efforts to support the civil society, despite geopolitical tensions.

The company said supply chain disruptions have quickly emerged as one of the conflict’s repercussions, with delays and detention of cargo becoming more frequent.

“It is key for Maersk that we minimise supply chain disruption and do not add to the global congestion in ports and depots,” read the statement. “For cargo already underway and bookings placed before this suspension was announced, we will do our utmost to deliver it to its intended destination.

“However, please expect significant delays as countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany are holding back vessels en route to Russia in search of restricted commodities, primarily dual-use items.”

MSC, the world’s largest shipping operator, confirmed today it was too halting operations in the Baltics, Black Sea and far east Russia, City A.M. reported.