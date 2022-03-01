MSC halts Russian bookings as Switzerland breaks neutral position

Shipping giant MSC has halted Russian bookings for cargo, as the corporate world attempts to stave off Russia’s wider operations.

“MSC will continue to accept and screen bookings for delivery of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods,” the world’s largest shipping firm said today.

The temporary move will be implemented from today, Geneva-based MSC said in a customer advisory, and will cover the Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia.

Switzerland yesterday broke its historic tradition of neutrality in global conflict, in joining the UK and the European Union (EU) in freezing Russian assets.

The sanctions package involves freezing the personal assets of president Vladimir Putin, prime minister Mikhail Mishustin and foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

A number of Russian companies and banks have also been targeted.

Switzerland’s Federal Council has also joined the EU in closing airspace to aircrafts with Russian markings, and has begun sending relief supplies to Poland to help with settling Ukrainian refugees.

“Switzerland reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine and its people,” the Council’s statement said yesterday.