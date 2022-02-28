Maersk considers suspending container bookings to Russia

Maersk is considering whether to suspend all container bookings to and from Russia.

Logistics giant Maersk said today it is considering whether to suspend all container bookings to and from Russia following the set of restrictions imposed yesterday by the EU.

A land and ocean suspension of operations is among the sanctions under review.

The group said it was closely monitoring the situation while it safeguards “our operations and our people in consideration of the constant developing situation.”

“We have a sharp focus on safeguarding reefer containers and keeping cold chain operations as stable as possible, as the commodities include important goods such as groceries and pharmaceuticals,” it said in a statement. “We are doing everything possible to prevent risk to the above cargo and in turn risk to the end-users in need of these commodities.”

The company added that, following the EU airspace closure, air operations will also be impacted.

The decision comes as Maersk moved cargo to and Ukraine to ports with less yard density to prevent congestion, after deciding to halt all port operations in the country and closing its main office in Odessa.