MADE hires fresh Chief Customer Officer just months after it slashed 2022 expectations

Lifestyle brand Made.com has appointed its first ever Chief Customer Officer Dan Elton as it tries to ride its ongoing difficulties.

The role will involve leading MADE’s Marketing, Digital and Customer Experience teams, as well as accelerating MADE’s growth in mainland Europe.

It comes after MADE slashed its 2022 expectations back in May, with both gross sales and revenue expected to drop 15 per cent and seven per cent respectively this coming year.

The projected figures differ from the initial zero per cent and eight per cent projected in sales and revenue for the firm and come alongside the “more challenging than anticipated at the start of the year”.

While MADE said its performance remained strong compared to pre-pandemic levels, trading remained volatile and third-party data has suggested that the online furniture and home market is down around 30-40 per cent so far in 2022.

Prior to joining MADE, Elton was Industry Head – Fashion and Sport at Google, where he worked with some of the world’s most recognisable brands to grow their business and lead the team to deliver strong revenue growth.

He has held a number of senior leadership positions at ecommerce and retail businesses, including as Brand and Digital Marketing Director at Sainsbury’s Argos, where he led a team of 150 marketing professionals, and as Customer Insight and Analytics Director at Tesco, where he leveraged data-driven customer insights to develop the strategic vision and marketing strategy for the UK business.

Commenting on his appointment, Dan Elton, said:“I’ve long been a great admirer of the business and I’m incredibly excited to be at MADE, an innovative, agile company that has established a meaningful and much-loved brand.

I’m looking forward to the opportunities ahead to leverage our existing strengths and the great work already done by the team, to build a leading customer experience, delight our customers, and take our exceptionally-designed and innovative products to new audiences across the UK and Europe.”