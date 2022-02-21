Made.com chief steps down due to family reasons

Chief executive of Made.com Philippe Chainieux has said he is leaving his post because of family reasons.

“I have to pause my professional activities to take care of my family,” said Chainieux, who has been with the retailer for about nine years and oversaw its London stock market debut during the pandemic.

In an announcement this morning, it was revealed that the chief operating officer Nicola Thompson will take over his position at the online furniture retailer as the interim CEO with immediate effect.

In a previous interview with City A.M. last Summer, Chainieux said that the online furniture market had reached an “inflection point” similar to the one previously seen in fashion, as more and more people shifted away from brick-and-mortar retailers.

The site saw its active user base rise to 1.2m in the year to the end of the first quarter in 2021, as the pandemic helped drive up demand among online retailers.