Macron calls for stronger EU defence ties and border controls

Macron is preparing to take up the helm of a six month long rotating presidency of the EU.

French President Macron has called for Europe to strengthen defence cooperation and border control as France prepares for its EU presidency.

With France due to take up a six-month-long rotating presidency at the helm of the European Union Macron outlined his vision with the motto: “recovery, power, belonging.”

Speaking at the Elysée Palace in Paris today Macron said: “I would say that we must move from a Europe of cooperation within our borders to a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and master of its destiny.”

Macron called for increased defence cooperation in Europe, a joint policy on immigration and greater tech investments as he made his speech this afternoon.

The French President said Schengen procedures should be managed like the eurozone with regular ministerial meetings to ensure “a coherent policy for controlling our external frontiers.”

The focus on immigration comes as Belarus faces accusations of engineering a refugee crisis by pushing migrants into Poland and Lithuania. Macron called for a reform of the Schengen zone and an improved emergency system to send security forces to guard the external frontier.

The French President, who will seek re-election in April, has faced criticism from France’s right and far right over his apparently lax immigration policy adding pressure for him to take a tough stance. Europe “needs to ensure the protection of its borders,” Macron said.

He also called for European cooperation on stamping out online hate speech and protecting the environment.

