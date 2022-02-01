M&A boom continues as monthly deal value hits $364bn

Mergers and acquisition activity has continued to boom into this year with January deal activity reaching $364bn, new data has revealed.

Monthly deal value jumped 28 per cent on the same time last year and marked the third highest opening to the year since records began in 1980, surpassed only by 2000 and 2018, according to data from Refinitiv Deals Intelligence.

European deals alone passed $128bn last month, up 155% from January last year and marking the best start in the continent since 2000.

Tech deals led the surge and topped the deal value for the 25th consecutive month. Total deal value in the tech sector hit US$124.9bn globally during January 2022, 18 per cent more than the value recorded last month.

The jump in tech value marked the fifth consecutive monthly increase in deals.

Private equity backed meanwhile deals dipped to start the year.

Transactions totalled US$42.2 billion during January 2022, falling 55% from last month and 15% from January 2021.