JPMorgan tops list of European M&A advisers with $301.5bn deals

JPMorgan has topped a list of European mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisers in terms deal-value after working across $301.5bn worth of deals in 2021, according to new data.

The American bank advised on 137 deals in Europe the past year, making it the only adviser to pass $300bn in terms of deal value, according to new figures from data firm GlobalData.

It comes after JPMorgan revealed a 28 per cent surge in investment banking fees last year driven by an M&A boom which saw profits for the bank hit record levels.

Rothschild & Co meanwhile topped the list in terms of M&A deals by volume, advising on 329 deals worth $196.7 billion.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Both JP Morgan and Rothschild & Co were clear winners, outpacing their peers by a large margin.

“While JP Morgan was the only adviser to cross the $300bn mark, Rothschild & Co was the only firm that managed to advise on more than 300 deals during 2021.

“Interestingly, Rothschild & Co also managed to secure fourth position by value, and JP Morgan occupied eighth position by volume.”

Deal value for the region increased by 27.6 per cent from $801.3bn during 2020 to $1tn during 2021. A total of 11,842 M&A deals were announced in the region during 2021.