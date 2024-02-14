Revealed: The City of London’s top dealmakers of 2023

2023 was not a vintage year for dealmaking in the City but there was still plenty of scope for dealmakers to ply their trade.

Last year was not a vintage year for dealmaking in the City as the impact of higher interest rates and economic uncertainty put corporate mergers and acquisitions into a state of hibernation.

Figures from PwC suggest there were 3,628 M&A deals across 2023, down from 4,362 the previous year.

The total value of deals meanwhile fell to £88bn, down from £150bn in 2021.

However, as the figures imply, there was still plenty of scope for dealmakers to ply their trade.

As City A.M. recently reported, while the majority of UK M&A deals last year were led by corporates, the number of deals involving private equity reached its highest level at 42 per cent of the total, up five per cent from 2022.

At the top end of the scale, one of the largest deals was Investec’s wealth arm with Rathbones, which created a £100bn wealth manager. One of the smallest deals was HSBC’s purchase of Silicon Valley Bank UK for just £1.

Anthony Zammit, Morgan Stanley’s Morgan Stanley’s co-head of UK & Ireland investment banking topped the table in terms of the value of announced transactions.

Boutique firm Robey Warshaw notched two spots in the list with both Simon Robey and Simon Warshaw coming in the top ten.

Here’s the list of the City’s most prolific rainmakers, according to financial intelligence firm Mergerlnks.

Name Bank League table volume League table value (£m) Anthony Zammit Morgan Stanley 3 24,244 Simon Warshaw Robey Warshaw 2 19,362 Kamal Jabre HSBC 2 17,038 Majid Ishaq Rothschild & Co 5 5,496 Laurent Dhome Bank of America 1 4,882 Robert Redshaw Citigroup 2 2,836 Stuart Ord Deutsche Numis 11 2,645 Laurence Hopkins Morgan Stanley 4 2,201 Simon Robey Robey Warshaw 1 1,920 Alisdair Gayne Barclays 1 1,920

The prospect of interest rate cuts in 2024 is expected to fuel a resurgence in M&A activity, financed by the $4trn in dry powder built up globally. The UK’s relatively cheap assets are likely to be particularly attractive.