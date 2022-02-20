Lufthansa suspends all fights to Ukraine amid invasion fears

Lufthansa has announced it will be suspending all flights to the Ukraine capital Kyiv from tomorrow as fears of a Russian invasion grow.

The German airline said it will also stop flights to Odessa, a key port city on the Black Sea.

The response contrasts to the Irish budget airline Ryanair and the Hungarian Wizz Air, who are still running flights to the Ukraine.

Last week, Ryanair’s chief executive Michael O’Leary said it was important “not to panic”, and said: “Is it our duty and obligation to support the people of Ukraine as long as there is no war or missiles flying there.”

This morning, Europe minister James Cleverly said a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “very, very likely and very, very imminent”

Cleverly said that “at the moment, an attack, an invasion seems far more likely than unlikely but we will continue to work to try and avert that”.

Boris Johnson also warned this weekend that Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”.