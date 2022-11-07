Exclusive: LSE’s chief of tech swaps markets for climate ratings with BeZero Carbon move

The London Stock Exchange’s chief of tech has jumped ship to ratings agency BeZero Carbon, swapping the markets for climate technology.

As the new CTO, James Turck will be responsible for driving forward the London firm’s investment to build out ratings, as well as the risk and analytics tools that help to scale the voluntary carbon market.

The market is driven by companies’ increasing desire to ‘offset’ their emissions.

The model allows firms to purchase carbon credits for voluntary use rather than to comply with legally binding obligations.

Founded in 2020, BeZero Carbon aims to be at the core of this emerging ecosystem, building markets and environmental assets.

The climate tech firm has grown to more than 100 employees in two years, having raised approximately £22.5m.

Meanwhile, Turck brings over two decades of experience, across Refinitiv, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan Chase, and investment banking group BNP Paribas.

“The Voluntary Carbon Market is expanding at great pace. I am pleased to be joining BeZero Carbon to lead on the development of technology that will provide the information infrastructure essential to achieving Net Zero,” Turck said.