Love Island star Jamie Jewitt backs $1m crypto lottery game

Former love island contestants Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow attend a product launch (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

A former Love Island contestant has become a brand ambassador for a new crypto lottery game offering a $1m jackpot.

Jewitt, who was a contestant on Love Island in 2017, is one of the founding shareholders of Lucky Block lottery, the Evening Standard first reported. The game, which launched a test version on the Google Play Store earlier this week, is planning its first lucky draw later this month with some prizes expected to total $1m according to the company.

“Lucky Block will provide players with much better odds of winning, whilst also contributing to good causes and the community. Players can also invest in Lucky Block and see a return on their investment as a token holder,” Jewitt told the Evening Standard, making reference to the fact the game gives players a one in 40,000 chance of winning and donates ten per cent of proceeds to charitable causes.

“The Lucky Block lottery will be operating on the Binance Smart Chain which is extremely secure, and because we don’t have the overheads from ticket sales kiosks and vendors we can offer our players much better odds, more games, bigger prizes and quicker payments,” commented Scott Ryder, a city analyst and reportedly a long time friend of Jewitt.

Contestants can buy tickets for the game for $5 on their smartphone app using the native LBlock token, meaning that players will need to buy crypto in order to participate.

Multiple social media influencers have faced backlash for pushing crypto to their followers as increasing numbers of investors seek advice online. Kim Kardashian, Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather are among celebrities being pursued in US courts for promoting alleged pump and dump schemes.

Read more: Gen I: social media and crypto behind wave of new British investors