Louis Bacon to close Moore Capital hedge fund

Veteran hedge fund manager Louis Bacon is reportedly planning to shut down Moore Capital, the firm he founded, in one of the industry’s highest profile closures.



Bacon intends to shutter Moore Capital, which was founded in 1989, and return capital to investors, the Financial Times reported.

Moore Capital, which had $10.2bn assets under management in 2019, focuses on macroeconomic themes in its portfolios and trades stocks, bonds, and currencies alongside other financial instruments.

The firm has been hit by diminished performance at some of its funds, including one managed by Bacon that declined almost six per cent last year and another Moore fund that fell 3.3 per cent, according to performance information seen by the FT.



The company is based in New York, but also has offices in London, Hong Kong and Miami,



Bacon, who was raised in North Carolina, launched Moore Capital in 1989 using a $25,000 inheritance from his mother.



He gained notoriety in financial circles after making gains of 86 per cent in 1990 when he bet against Japanese markets, and is considered one of the best-known hedge fund managers of his generation.

In 2010 Forbes estimated Bacon’s net worth to be $1.5bn.



City A.M. has contacted Moore Capital for comment.



More to follow.

