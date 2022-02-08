Looming energy price cap rise could push five million back to the office

The looming energy price cap could push almost five million people back into the office, as rising energy costs weigh on the work from home lifestyle.

With millions considering ditching the pandemic-era work pattern, according to research by Electric Radiators Direct, early commutes at an average of £64 a month are appearing more desirable to Brits.

Rising energy costs are expected to hike the price of remote working to £125 a month, a nearly 40 per cent increase since October last year.

Read more A four day week relies on a near universal acceptance of a transformed workforce

Despite working from home costing employees almost twice as much as commuting, some Brits are committed to the new lifestyle, with one in five refusing to turn on the heating will working in their home-based office.

Workers in the South East of the UK are also most likely to be concerned about their energy consumption while working from home, with over half of those polled saying they will be more mindful, followed by those in the South West and Scotland.

Price increases will affect around 11m customers on standard tariffs and four million on prepayment meters.

While two million homes could be pushed into debt as a result, Uswitch research revealed on Thursday.

Justina Miltienyte, energy policy expert at Uswitch.com said: “The severity of the energy crisis is now becoming a reality for 22m households. This is the toughest energy price hike in recent memory and brutally comes at a time when other essential bills are rising,” Uswitch energy policy expert Justina Miltienyte said at the time.

“While the government will try to soften the impact of this rise, there’s no getting away from the fact that this is going to have damaging consequences for households.

“The expected measures will only be sticking plasters on a long term problem, and it’s consumers who will ultimately be paying the price.”