Looking forward to WIBF’s June virtual events

Our personal excellence programme and workshops supports the ambitions and develops the skills of our members. Our easy-to-access programme offers support for all levels of experience, helping to guide talent and develop skills.”

Our Thought Leadership team bring events highlighting hot topics and news stories affecting the financial services industry right now. You can hear from industry experts, senior business leaders and high-profile speakers as they share their thoughts and experience.

WIBF Members can register to attend unlimited events throughout the year and many events are available to non-members for a small fee.

June Events

Unlocking The Power of Your Values

Thursday 10th June 2021 | 8:30am to 9:30am

Our values are essential in understanding how we react and cope with change, build relationships and make decisions.

Ever felt that a decision, relationship, job just ‘doesn’t feel right’? Our values are what make us who we are, they are unique to us and have an influence on everything that we do, say, think and feel. By understanding what our values are we unlock a new language and see the world through a clearer lens that makes complete sense.

You will leave this interactive and reflective session with an understanding of their importance and a plan of how to bring your values to life.

Design Thinking: A new way to solve complex problems

Tuesday 15th June 2021 | 4:00pm to 5:15pm

Catherine is a coach and consultation who founded the Northern Talent Exchange and is founder and CEO of Boddington Coaching & Consulting Limited.

We look forward to hearing from Catherine Boddington in this practical session looking at new ways to solve complex problems. We will get insight, tools, techniques and strategies designed to help us with problem solving both in and outside of the workplace.

Break bad habits that limit your career

Wednesday 16th June 2021 | 12:00pm to 1:00pm

This interactive masterclass examines tendencies you may not even realise are holding you back.

Participants will be given practical tips that will help you replace these habits with new practices that will help you achieve your career goals. In breakout groups you’ll get a chance to consider which small, incremental changes will work for you.

The session won’t be laden with theory – the aim is to shine a light on habits that limit your success, illustrate how tackling these can pay dividends and share practical actions you can immediately apply in the workplace.

Leveraging your personal boardroom

Monday 21st June 2021 | 12:00pm to 1:00pm

Based on the academic research on the networks of high performers and work with executives, Zella King and Amanda Scott’s Personal Boardroom framework helps individuals to assess where they are now, and where they need to be in terms of critical relationships to success.

Surrounding yourself with the right combination of people can be instrumental to your success in the same way a business carefully selects it’s corporate boardroom. By thinking of yourself as a business, you’ll be able to think differently about the sources of ‘support’ you need to draw depending on your goal.

