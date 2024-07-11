LOOK: New Northampton Saints badge unveiled on trademark website

Northampton Saints are today set to unveil their new logo with the government trademark website potentially giving the big surprise away early this morning.

The Premiership champions announced earlier this year that they would be changing the branding of the club’s logo to remain in keeping with the developing times sport is currently going through.

This is not new for sport, and not new for England’s top flight rugby league.

Bristol rebranded to the Bears in 2018, changing their name and logo, while Gloucester have updated its logo in recent times.

But it appears the big reveal, set for 11am on Thursday, has been spoiled by the official government trademark website – where companies register logos.

It shows a new Northampton Saints logo which was described as at “examination” status on Wednesday.

It was filed under the company name Northampton Rugby Football Club Limited, which registered the current logo.

The potential new Northampton Saints logo

The website also shows a trademarked black and white version, as well as their existing – more intricate – logo.

The logo will inevitably divide fans between those who like the modern, digitalised design, and those who prefer the traditional motif.

It marks a trend in sport whereby clubs are trying to appeal to the widest possible audiences through basic marketing and branding strategies.

City A.M. approached representatives of Northampton Saints for comment.