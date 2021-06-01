Nine Elms: Two £10m 'sky villas' in London's tallest residential tower to go on sale

London’s tallest residential tower will begin selling apartments this week, starting from just under £1m for a one-bedroom flat.

The 53-metre skyscraper, in the £3bn One Thames City development on Nine Elms, has two 3,900 square foot “sky villas” at the top of the building – which are looking to cost around £10m each.

A touch higher than the nearby tower at St George’s Wharf, the block hosts flats that range from £997,500 for the smallest homes to £1.385m for three-bedroom apartments.

Read more: Transport for London secures £1.08bn emergency funding deal

The tower is one of three, in a plan to build 550 homes, which form part of a joint venture between Chinese developer R&F and Hong Kong investment firm CC Land.

One Thames City, once completed, will have more than 1,400 homes, shops, restaurants across 120,0000 square foot of commercial space and 2.5 acres of public space.

Interest from buyers, both UK-based and overseas, has been “generally very good”, according to the director of residential at agents JLL, Mathew Shenton.

Read more: West End gets bank holiday boost as shoppers flock to central London