London’s Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies to launch twin US listing
London-listed Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCTP) is set to open a twin listing in the US to ensure investors have “easier access”.
Landing on the US’ OTC Equity Market under the ticker OCTHF, the cannabinoid pharmaceutical firm said that the new listing will open it up to a “broader pool of potential investors” which will bolster liquidity.
Beyond strengthening liquidity, the second listing will offer “the ability to prioritise transparency through disclosure and provide investors with an efficient trading experience,” executive vice president of corporate services at OTC Markets Group, Jason Paltrowitz said.