London’s FTSE 100 bats away UK recession fears

The capital’s premier index climbed 0.43 per cent to 7,459.39 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, added 0.91 per cent to reach 19,344.55 points (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 batted away fears of a tough recession in the UK to kick off the week in upbeat style.

The capital’s premier index climbed 0.43 per cent to 7,459.39 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, added 0.91 per cent to reach 19,344.55 points.

Soaring inflation driven by unprecedented rises in wholesale gas prices is likely to tip Britain into a prolonged slump.

Energy regulator Ofgem last week said bills will rise 80 per cent in October, squeezing household incomes and possibly sending inflation near 20 per cent, some economists have warned.

“Companies and households are waiting for some radical solutions, before a winter of woe sets in with warnings coming thick and fast that businesses, particularly in the bar and pub industry will go to the wall without significant support,” Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

But, investors seemed to shake off those headwinds during the first trading session of the new week.

London FTSE 100-listed retailers led the index higher despite bets on consumers slashing spending in response to their living standards being eroded by high inflation.

High street fashion firms JD Sports and Next gained more than 2.5 per cent apiece.

On the FTSE 250, cult bootmaker Dr Martens and online fashion retailer ASOS were among the biggest risers, advancing more than 3.7 per cent.

The strengthened 0.26 per cent against the dollar to buy $1.1735.

GBP/USD exchange rate

(Source: CNBC)

Sterling briefly traded at the lowest level since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020. The currency has been on a downward spiral this year, driven by investors piling into US dollar denominated assets to capitalise on the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates rapidly.

Oil prices were broadly stable, with international benchmarks WTI and Brent Crude each dropping around 40 cents.