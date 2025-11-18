London’s first all-electric energy centre greenlit in Brent Cross Town

Brent Cross Town is a 180-acre new park town development

Planning permission has been granted for London’s first large scale, all-electric energy centre at Brent Cross Town, the capital’s newest park town.

The energy centre will provide low carbon heating, hot water and cooling across Brent Cross Town, which has 6,700 homes and over three million square feet of offices, retail and leisure space.

“This is a significant moment in London’s journey to becoming net zero,” Morwenna Hall, executive director of developer Related Argent said.

“We are proud to be delivering a town that will meet the needs of future generations of Londoners,” Hall added.

The Mayor of London has set a target for London to be net zero carbon by 2030, a goal which includes a 40 per cent reduction in the total heat demand of the capital’s buildings.

The energy centre, which will be delivered by Related Argent and Barnet Council in partnership with Vattenfall, has been aided by £14m from the Government’s Green Heat Network Fund.

Once complete, the centre will be one of the largest of its kind in the UK and will remove the need for residents and businesses to install and maintain individual boilers and air conditioning units.

“Affordable low carbon heat is now within reach in north London, while the project also supports local long-term green job in the sector,” Ken Hunnisett, Programme Director for the Green Heat Network Fund, said.

“The project is a shining example of how heat networks will decarbonise densely populated areas across the country, and we’re delighted to be delivering the financial stimulus that will see them fulfill their potential as a cornerstone of the UK’s energy transition.”

The first phase of construction is due to begin later this year, delivering heat, hot water and cooling to customers in 2027. The centre will be fully complete in 2032.