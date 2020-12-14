Londoners walk or cycle to avoid public transport during pandemic

Nearly half of all journeys in London were walked or cycled between April and June, according to new figures, as the pandemic begins to change the way people travel in the capital.

A report published today by Transport for London (TfL) found that Londoners travelled on foot or by bike 29 per cent more than before the pandemic.

This increase came after the government in March advised the public to stay at home and stop non-essential social contact. They also advised Londoners not to use public transport and to walk or cycle wherever possible.

Even as the government eased restrictions, people still preferred walking or cycling which accounted for an estimated 37 per cent of all journeys between July and September.

“Many people enjoyed making the most of the quieter streets during lockdown and this change in habit has had lasting effects, with walking and cycling journeys continuing to be higher year-on-year,” said Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner.

Since the pandemic began, 57 per cent of Londoners now walk more for exercise and 42 per cent walk for longer than they did before.

The rise in cycling and walking coincided with a fall in public transport use over the summer, as Londoners continued to exercise social distancing measures.

Data from retail expert Springboard found an 80 per cent slump in London footfall in June compared to the same period last year.

The uptick in cycling and walking also comes in the wake of the government’s media blitz encouraging the public to exercise more during the pandemic.

The Department for Health and Social Care in July launched a new Obesity Strategy, following evidence that a higher Body Mass Index (BMI) carries a greater risk of mortality from contracting the virus.

TfL earlier this year introduced their Streetspace programme to boost the government’s Obesity Strategy, which included creating new and upgraded cycle lanes, as well as new walking, cycling and bus-only corridors in central London.

Helen Cansick, head of Streetspace delivery at TfL, said that the Streetspace programme would help the capital “recover from the pandemic as a healthier and more sustainable place for everyone”.