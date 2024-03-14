London Underground chaos as Metropolitan, Northern Line and Overground severely disrupted

Commuters are facing chaos on the London Underground this morning after signalling issues and faulty trains caused severe delays and suspended services.

As of 6:30am, there were no services on the Northern Line between Morden and Stockwell northbound due to a faulty train at Tooting Broadway, Transport for London (TfL) said.

Severe delays are affecting the rest of the line, with tube tickets accepted on nearby buses and trams.

The London Overground was part suspended, with severe delays between Stratford and Richmond and Clapham Junction following the “late finish” of engineering works.

And the Metropolitan Line faced delays as TfL fixed a signal failure at Harrow-on-the Hill. Commuters using the Piccadilly Line from South Harrow to Rayners Lane were also hit by the signalling failure, with minor delays on that section of the route.

TfL said Underground tickets can be accepted on Chiltern Railways and local buses.

Clapham South and Clapham Common were both closed this morning