Elizabeth Line gets 4G and 5G mobile coverage for the first time

New mobile coverage has been installed between Liverpool Street and Paddington Station and the whole line will benefit from 4G and 5G by summer’s end.

Transport for London (TfL) has announced that passengers using the Elizabeth Line will now receive high-speed 4G and 5G while travelling.

New mobile coverage has been installed between Liverpool Street and Paddington Station, with further tunnelled sections to Whitechapel, Canary Wharf and Woolwich expected in the coming weeks.

The whole line will have coverage by the end of summer.

It continues a network-wide rollout of high speed mobile coverage from TfL in partnership with Boldyn Networks. 4G and 5G was previously installed on the Central line at Bank station in May and was further extended to Leicester Square and Picadilly Circus through June.

Work is currently continuing on the section between Highbury and Islington and New Cross, on the London Overground.

All four mobile network operators – Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) – are taking part in the scheme.

Billy D’Arcy, chief executive of UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks, said: “Following the success of all underground Elizabeth line stations being connected, we’re delighted that TfL customers are now starting to enjoy 4G and 5G coverage in the tunnels.

“This will benefit a huge number of passengers travelling between Liverpool Street and Paddington, including tourists travelling through central London this summer, as progress continues on the rollout of our new digital infrastructure for London.”

Michael Solomon Williams, head of campaigns at Campaign for Better Transport said: “This is great news for Elizabeth line passengers who will benefit from expanded mobile coverage.

“Extending coverage across London’s underground network will make it much easier for people to keep connected and help passengers to navigate their sustainable journeys by Tube.”