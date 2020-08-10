London to receive £50m of extra winter NHS funding

Boris Johnson has confirmed £300m in extra winter NHS funding for England, with London hospitals in line for £49.6m, as the government prepares for a potential second coronavirus wave.

The extra funding was announced last month for hospitals to prepare for a potential second wave and the government has today how it has allocated the money to 117 NHS trusts.

Read more: UK records another 816 positive coronavirus cases

Barths Health NHS Trust will receive the most funding in London, with £6.4m, followed by Barkering, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust with £4.1m.

From other regions, the North East and Yorkshire received the greatest share of funding with £53.76m, followed by the Midlands with £50.07m.

Downing Street said the funding could be used to “expand waiting areas and increase the number of treatment cubicles, helping them boost A and E capacity by providing additional space, reducing overcrowding and improving infection control measures”.

Read more: Coronavirus: Which English towns are at risk of a local lockdown?

The Prime Minister has also told people that they should feel confident to A and E departments for reasons other than coronavirus.

“These upgrades will help our fantastic NHS prepare for the winter months, helping them to deliver essential services and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections,” he said.

“It’s vital that those who need emergency treatment this winter access it, and for those who remain concerned about visiting hospitals, let me assure you that the NHS has measures in place to keep people safe.”