London Stock Exchange steps in and cancels trades in rebounding Polymetal International

The London Stock Exchange has cancelled all trades in Polymetal International (Polymetal) between 8.41am and 9.02am.

Trades in the Anglo-Russian precious metals mining company during this time period were found in breach of stock exchange rules 2120 and 3022 – which concern erroneous trades and enforced cancellations.

The Anglo-Russian precious metals miner is listed in the UK, but its operations are chiefly located in Russia, which has been hit with painful economic sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Shares in the company rebounded today, with investors buying the dips, and remain up 20 per cent despite the setback.

Polymetal’s shares have dropped sharply following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Source: London Stock Exchange)

Polymetal refused to comment on the decision, but confirmed to City A.M. six board of its nine board members have left the company this morning.

The company suffered huge losses in the past week, plunging almost 80 per cent since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It has even been booted off the FTSE 100 alongside Russia-linked miner Evraz, and has been relegated to the FTSE 250.

I’ve been getting a lot of calls from my old acquaintances in the hedge fund industry asking if they should buy bombed out Russian equities and bonds. My answer: it’s like asking if you should buy German equities during the Holocaust. Have some decency https://t.co/wXLL2Pgxjf — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, shares in Evraz have spiked nearly 50 per cent today, with investors taking a chance on a recovery in the company with trading at ultra-low prices.

Bill Browder, chief executive of Hermitage Capital, warned people yesterday to avoid Russian equities and bonds, and to “have some decency”.

He compared embracing Russian stocks to buying “German equities during the Holocaust”.