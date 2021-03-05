London Stock Exchange profit up despite 'unprecedented challenge' of Covid-19

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) said that profit had risen five per cent in 2020 despite the “unprecedented challenges” of Covid-19.

The bourse-owner said that adjusted operating profit climbed from £1.06bn to £1.1bn last year, while total revenue grew three per cent to £2.1bn.

On the back of the results, the firm has proposed a 51.7p per share dividend, pushing the full year payout up seven per cent to 75p per share.

LSEG said that the hike was a sign of its “confident outlook” for the year ahead.

In January, the LSEG finally completed its $27bn (£19.7bn) takeover of Refinitiv after the deal was given the green light by EU regulators.

The firm said that the deal would cement its position as a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.

It added that as a result it now had a “significant presence” in North America, Europe, Asia, and emerging markets.

Chief executive David Schwimmer said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and broader geo-political events presented unprecedented challenges in 2020.

“Despite this environment, and with the vast majority of employees working remotely across our global locations, LSEG has delivered for its customers and provided a strong financial performance, demonstrating strong operational resilience.

“We continue to innovate and work in partnership with our customers to develop our services, in areas such as reference rate reform and sustainable investment.”

