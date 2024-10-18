London Stock Exchange Group sacks US staff member over ‘racist’ video

A sign on the outside of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s offices in the City of London. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The London Stock Exchange Group has sacked one of its staff after a “concerning video” was shared online.

In a Linkedin post, the FTSE 100 firm said today it had been made aware of a video involving one of its US staff members and it had now fired the person.

“You may be aware of a concerning video shared on social media which featured one of our employees in the US,” the group said.

“The individual involved was initially suspended while we investigated the matter. The investigation has now concluded, and the individual’s employment has been terminated.

Screenshot of the post from the London Stock Exchange Group on LinkedIn

”We expect the conduct of our employees to meet a high standard. LSEG operates a zero-tolerance policy against any form of racism, discrimination, prejudice or harassment.”

The firm did not comment on the nature of the video.

Users on the site claimed it showed a “racist” altercation in Florida, in which a group of residents appeared to racially profile a teenager on a walk.