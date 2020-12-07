London Stock Exchange appoints Julia Hoggett as new chief exec

The London Stock Exchange Group has appointed Julia Hoggett as the new chief executive of subsidiary London Stock Exchange, which runs the company’s markets in the capital.

Hoggett joins from regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), where she was the head of market oversight.

In a statement released this morning, Hoggett said: “I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc, and the wider Group, at a time when London’s role as a global financial centre is so important.

“Clean and transparent markets are the underpinning of a vibrant and dynamic marketplace and will remain a huge focus.”

She will join the company next year and will report to Murray Roos, the group director of capital markets.

In the meantime, interim chief executive Denzil Jenkins will continue in the post.

Jenkins took over on a temporary basis earlier this year when Nikhil Rathi left LSE to take the top job at the FCA.

Prior to joining the FCA in 2014, Hoggett had senior roles at Merrill Lynch and Debfa Bank.

Commenting on her appointment, Roos said: “Julia brings to the Group a deep understanding of primary and secondary markets from both the regulatory and commercial sector.

“I look forward to working with Julia as we continue to build on our position as a leading financial markets infrastructure business and the world’s international exchange.”