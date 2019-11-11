London startup founded by NHS manager secures £9.1m injection

Visionable, a healthtech startup co-founded by a former NHS manager and independent peer Lord Victor Adebowale, has today revealed its series A funding round at £9.1m.

The raise was led by West Hill Capital, which valued the business at £47.6m.

Visionable provides doctors, paramedics and others in the NHS with video conferencing software specifically designed for sharing clinical information and imaging.

The startup participated in a trial for connected ambulances with telecoms giant O2 earlier this year, and now reaches approximately 500 patients an hour with its platform.

Visionable chief Alan Lowe, who previously led the service improvement programme for NHS Westminster, said: “This latest round of funding shows that investors are just as excited as we are about the possibility for Visionable to make a real difference to the healthcare industry in the next decade.”

Its software is used by over 100 NHS organisations to deliver better patient care. This includes a collaboration with the NHS in the east of England to improve stroke treatment, and its work with the North West London Cancer Network to bring together time-pressed clinicians and pathologists in multi-disciplinary teams.

