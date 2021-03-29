London reports zero Covid deaths for first time in six months

No Covid-related deaths have been recorded in London for the first time in six months, according to official figures.

Public Health England (PHE) data for 28 March showed zero deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

At the height of the pandemic last April, around 230 Covid deaths were recorded in the capital, which accounts for 12 per cent of all coronavirus deaths in the UK.

Since the start of the pandemic, 708,000 people have tested positive for the virus in London, 18,000 of whom died.

The announcement comes on a day where groups of up to six people can now meet outside as government restrictions ease.

Outdoor sports facilities including swimming pools, golf courses and tennis courts can also resume.

