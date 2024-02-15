London Overground strikes suspended following improved pay offer

Strikes on the London Overground next week have been suspended after unions received an improved pay offer.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) working for Arriva Rail London were set to walk-out on Monday the 19th and Tuesday the 20th of February.

Staff involved included security, station, revenue and control staff. An e-referendum on the new improved offer will begin next week, the RMT said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground members working for Arriva Rail London have made progress through their determination to take strike action.

“The dispute is not over but we have made sufficient progress to suspend the action next week in order for our members to assess the new offer fully in a referendum.”