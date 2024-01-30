Fresh London Overground strikes to pile on more misery for commuters

London Overground workers have announced new strike action in the ongoing dispute over pay, piling yet more misery on commuters.

More than 300 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) will begin a series of walk-outs in late February, which include strikes and action short of a strike.

The disruption take place on Monday the 19th and Tuesday the 20th of February, and Monday the 4th and Tuesday 5th March. Staff involved include security, station, revenue and control staff.

It comes after Arriva Rail London, which has the contract on the London Overground, offered union members a below inflation pay deal.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground workers do an important job delivering services for TfL and supporting passengers on journeys throughout London.

“Our members are furious that they have been given a below inflation pay offer and want to see an improvement that represents the value they bring to the company.

“If this dispute cannot be resolved then RMT is more than prepared for a sustained period of industrial action to get London Overground workers the pay rise they deserve.”

Members of the train drivers’ union ASLEF are already striking this week, impacting services across 17 British train companies.