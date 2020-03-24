In coronavirus, London is facing an unprecedented challenge. The actions we take today will decide who lives and dies, and whether our National Health Service will survive.

Unless every single Londoner follows the government’s advice, we face losing thousands of our family, friends, and colleagues to this virus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s designated survivor is Dominic Raab

This may be a global crisis, but in the UK at least, London is at the epicentre. The capital has nearly 40 per cent of the country’s coronavirus cases. London is sadly racing ahead towards the dreaded peak that we are desperate to avoid.

Last week, one of our city’s hospitals, Northwick Park, declared a critical incident and became the first hospital in the country to be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients. This is what the experts fear — if we don’t slow the rise in cases, our precious NHS will collapse under the weight of the crisis, and thousands more lives will be lost.

It seems that too many Londoners do not understand that the measures taken by the government are not just to protect them, but everyone else as well. It can take 14 days before you start exhibiting symptoms; in that time you can encounter hundreds of people either on the Tube, at your workplace, or the pub after work. That’s why you must work from home, avoid public transport, and practise social distancing.

Commuters packed on the Tube despite coronavirus

The scenes on the Tube this Monday were incredibly disheartening. Despite warnings from Downing Street, and a reduced service from Transport for London, too many Londoners piled in for their usual commute.

Not only do they risk spreading the virus, but they are also endangering those critical NHS workers who are still commuting to work to save lives. We need every employer to stop forcing their workers to travel into the city and every Londoner to avoid unnecessary travel.

While some Londoners shun the government’s stay home save lives message, many more are doing the right thing, and heroes are emerging. Across our city, communities are uniting by helping elderly neighbours collect their shopping, phoning their vulnerable loved ones who now must shield themselves for 12 weeks, and thousands of Londoners volunteering to help in any which way they can.

London is, without a doubt, the greatest city in the world because it is united — and that’s why we have always overcome enormous challenges. There is no doubt in my mind that this great city can lead the country’s efforts to turn the tide on coronavirus. To do this, every Londoner must abide by the government’s advice.

Londoners must work from home, avoid public transport, and stay two metres apart from everyone. If you develop a high temperature or a new continuous cough, self-isolate for seven days, and if you live in a shared household, everyone must self-isolate for 14 days.

Read more: Gold stockpiles depleted as coronavirus increases demand

Above all, you must wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds, sneeze and cough into your elbow or tissue, and avoid touching your face, eyes and mouth.

If you will not do this for yourself, do it for London’s NHS heroes who need all of us to do our bit.

Andrew Boff is a Conservative London Assembly Member.