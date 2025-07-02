London Museum welcomes return of Smithfield shops and bars parade

Smithfield’s parade of shops and bars is set to return to the City as part of the Museum of London’s move to Farringdon.

The museum, which is moving from 150 London Wall, will redevelop not just the market but the properties surrounding it, hoping to draw in around two million visitors annually.

Each property will retain its “original character and design”, the London Museum said, with the potential to host independent retailers and restaurants, as well as office space for charities and social enterprises.

“From the beginning of this project, our vision for the museum has been to create something for London – with Londoners – that tells the rich and vibrant story of this city,” Alec Shaw, director of the project, said.

“These street-front spaces offer us an entirely new way to do this and we’re excited to work with partners who share our love for London, whether that’s music studios, independent retailers, charities, or favourite London brands,” Shaw added.

The museum and its surroundings are set to contribute an estimated £565m to London and the UK’s economy through growth and jobs.

The market itself is set to host a “lively” year-round events program, as well as temporary displays co-curated with Londoners, the London Museum said.

Tracey Pollard, leasing director at retail consultant Bruce Gillingham Pollard, added: “This is truly a once in a generation opportunity to be part of a team reviving one of London’s most exciting landmarks to be a civic magnet once more.

“The Houses’ character, location, rich history, and positioning within a major cultural address, surrounded by global businesses, presents an entirely new concept to showcase London’s best brands.”

In March, London Museum received £20m – the biggest donation in its history – from Bloomberg to help with its move.

The overall budget for the new London Museum is £437m, provided by a partnership between the City of London Corporation, the London Museum, and the Greater London Authority, as well as a range of private foundations, sponsors, and private philanthropy