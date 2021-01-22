London mayoral election campaigns kick off despite lockdown

The London mayoral election seems to kick off in earnest today as one of the underdog candidates will tour London in a Covid-secure tech bus.

Mayoral candidate Brian Rose will go up against a current Mayor Sadiq Khan and travel the city in a tech-fitted bus, which includes a live-streaming TV studio.

The businessman – founder of media firm London Real – will tour all London boroughs over the next 15 days. Londoners will be able to quiz Rose via social media and attend Q&A sessions which have been made Covid-secure.

Election

The race for London’s City Hall is going ahead on 7 May despite the ongoing pandemic and current lockdown restrictions. The election was postponed last year due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Labour’s Khan appears to be leading in prospective polls published by Redfield & Wilton earlier this week, enjoying a 21-point lead above Tory rival Shaun Bailey.

Read more: Sadiq Khan backs CBI’s calls for furlough extension