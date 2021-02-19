London Mayor Sadiq Khan becomes latest politician to have Covid-19 jab

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has become the latest politician to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Khan, 50, received his first dose of the Pfizer jab this morning at a vaccination centre in Mitcham.

Read more: South Africa Covid variant could cut Pfizer vaccine protection by two-thirds

Khan suffers with asthma. People aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions are being included in the second phase of the vaccine rollout.

The Mayor tweeted he was “delighted and very grateful” to have been called to have his Covid-19 vaccine.

“My message to anyone who is unsure about having the vaccine: it is safe, effective and will save lives,” he added.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, administered by Dr Sue Clarke, during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mitcham Lane Baptist Church, south London.



📷Stefan Rousseau – see more at https://t.co/jR0m7riAHz#vaccine pic.twitter.com/2F3abshaO3 — PA Images (@PAImages) February 19, 2021

More than 16 million people in the UK have had a first coronavirus vaccine and 573,724 have had their second dose.