London markets kick off new week in mixed style as BP and Shell jump

London markets kicked off a new trading week in mixed fashion, with the FTSE 100 led higher by oil and gas giants.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index jumped 0.86 per cent to 7,230.44 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, dipped 0.14 per cent to 18,610.16 points.

The reasonably positive start to the week means the FTSE 100 has pared back some of the losses registered at the beginning of the month caused by it being caught up in a global market sell off.

However, it is still down around five per cent over the last month.

Oil mega caps BP and Shell led the gains, each adding more than two per cent.

The two firms represent an enormous share of the FTSE 100, meaning movements in their share prices exert a strong influence over the index’s direction.

The FTSE 100 has been partially shielded from global equity market plunges due to it having a heavy weighting toward so-called “old economy” stocks that have held up well since the beginning of the year.

Retailers drove the mid-cap FTSE 250 lower. Pets at Home tumbled nearly 10 per cent in a sign that investors are ditching the firm’s stock as they bet the pandemic boom in pet sales eases as life returns to normal.

Card retailer Moonpig fell over five per cent, while cult-boot maker Mr Martens dipped 3.5 per cent.

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.2 per cent to buy $1.212.

Yields on UK government debt jumped as investors priced in more rate hikes from the Bank of England. Yields and prices move inversely.