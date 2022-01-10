London markets dip as investors pour out of housebuilders

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dropped 0.13 per cent to 7,475.30 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned to the health of the UK economy, fell 0.09 per cent to 23,332.04 points

London markets edged down this morning driven by investors pouring out of housebuilders after the UK government signalled it will clamp down on them shunning fixing Britain’s cladding crisis.

Housing secretary Michael Gove has written to housebuilders warning he will be “absolutely willing to use legal rules” to force them to remove unsafe cladding from smaller buildings.

Being forced to pay to get rid of dangerous cladding would whack housebuilders’ bottom lines, prompting investors to take flight from the sector.

The likes of Persimmon, Berkeley Group and Barratt Developments plunged more than 2.80 per cent.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, said: “UK housebuilders were on the move lower, with the big four all leading the decliners on the FTSE 100 – trading about three per cent lower for the session – as the government changed its tune on cladding redress, with developers to foot the bill for repairs, which could run to as much as £4bn.”

Meanwhile, on the FTSE 250, fellow housebuilder Redrow led the morning’s losses, tumbling 3.29 per cent.

Airlines were a bright spot in the City this morning, with British Airways owner IAG ranking second on the list of best of performers on the FTSE 100, adding 2.31 per cent. Short haul carriers easyJet and Wizz Air climbed 3.83 per cent and 2.70 per cent respectively.

The pound was broadly flat against the greenback, edging down 0.04 per cent to buy $1.358.