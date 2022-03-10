London law firm Laytons buys up real estate specialist Cannings Connolly

London law firm Laytons has acquired commercial law firm Cannings Connolly, just months after Laytons joined German professional services group ETL Global.

In a statement, Laytons said it had agreed to acquire property litigation specialist Cannings Connolly, with a view to boosting its commercial real estate and construction offerings.

The deal comes after Laytons joined professional services giant ETL Global in May 2021, after the German firm purchased a majority stake in Laytons via its Manchester headquartered subsidiary Glaiyers.

John Abbott, Laytons’ managing partner, said: “This acquisition is the first transaction we have carried out since joining the ETL Global network last spring.”

“It is the first step in a growth plan on which we are embarking as we take full advantage of being part of a worldwide professional services group”

In turn, Layton’s acquisition of Cannings Connolly will see the City of London firm join ETL Global’s network, which currently has more than 1,300 offices in more than 50 countries.

Simon Jones, equity partner at Cannings Connolly said: “Gaining access to the wider ETL Global network will also open up new opportunities for many of our clients, providing them with the potential to access joined-up advice on international matters, delivered collaboratively by members of the same professional family.

The deal comes after ETL member firm Glaisyers last month acquired specialist cryptocurrency law firm Wealth Recovery Solicitors (WRS).