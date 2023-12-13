London hopes rise as NFL agrees to double number of overseas games

London will host three NFL games again next year and the number staged overseas is increasing

Hopes that London could increase its quota of NFL games have been lifted after the league voted to double the number of fixtures held outside the United States from 2025.

A first regular-season game to be held in South America was also approved at the December League Meeting in Dallas and is set to be played in Brazil in 2024 at the home of football club Corinthians.

Wednesday’s vote ensures the NFL will have the right to schedule up to eight regular-season games per season internationally in 2025, up from four currently. London is again set to host three next season, with a third trip to Munich rounding out the global fixtures.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said: “Becoming a global sport is a major strategic priority for the league and 32 teams.

“Increasing international game inventory allows us to grow our global presence and share our game with exciting new markets to connect with more fans around the world.”

Manchester United executive co-chairman Joel Glazer, who also owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and chairs the NFL’s International Committee, added: “International games have been a huge success, and we are excited for the opportunity to share the sport of American football with more fans from around the world in the future.”

As part of the updated resolution approved by NFL ownership, no club would be required to play more than one regular-season game outside of North America in the same season unless they specifically choose to.

Each team designated to play in an international regular-season game will be permitted to select two of their regular-season opponents that will not be eligible to be scheduled as their opponent in an international game, and international games may not be scheduled after Week 14 of the NFL season.

An NFL release stated that “new markets and host cities/stadiums for future seasons will be announced at later dates.”

Additional reporting by PA