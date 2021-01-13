London health startup Cera to create 5,000 jobs in expansion drive

London health startup Cera is set to hire 5,000 new employees as it looks to double its headcount this year.

Cera, which uses AI to provide in-home care, said it is recruiting data scientists and analysts, software engineers, IT professionals and operational and logistical staff, as well as frontline care workers.

The company said its recruitment drive will specifically target those who have lost work from industries hardest hit by the pandemic, such as retail, hospitality, airlines and fitness.

The expansion plans follow a period of rapid growth for the company since its inception in 2016. Last year it posted annual revenue of $120m (£88m) and turned a profit.

Its technology monitors the health of users, allowing families and medical professionals to track any changes in their condition in real time.

Cera, which was founded by British doctor and entrepreneur Ben Maruthappu, has raised more than $100m in debt and equity funding to support its expansion.

Last year the company acquired Mears Care in a deal worth more than £30m, and has set out plans for further acquisitions.

Cera recently launched in Scotland and is forecasting sales to more than double by next year.

“The past year has shone a spotlight on historic problems in the sector and reaffirmed just how important care is for society as a whole,” Maruthappu said in a statement.

“Whilst the pandemic has presented us with immense challenges, it has also offered us the chance to accelerate transformation of the sector. Through our technology and continued expansion across the UK, we’ve been able to care for older and vulnerable people, support NHS services and boost the economy by employing thousands of new carers.”