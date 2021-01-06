London First CEO Jasmine Whitbread leaves for Travis Perkins

London First announced this morning that CEO Jasmine Whitbread will step down after four years at the non-profit.

Whitbread plans to succeed Stuart Chambers as non-executive chairman at building material and equipment giant Travis Perkins at the end of March.

“I’ve had four exhilarating years at the helm of London First, grappling with the impact of the EU referendum and then Covid-19,” Whitbread said.

“Despite the scale of the challenges our capital and country faces at this moment, I am confident that London’s full potential as the best place in the world for business can be restored.”

While chairing the building material and equipment supplier, Whitbread will combine her new role of non-executive chairman with the position of non-executive director at both WPP and Standard Chartered.

Successor

As a result of Whitbread’s departure, London First has started searching for a successor.

Chair of London First, Paul Drechsler CBE, said, “While Jasmine’s successor has big shoes to fill, the role of London First in making the case for the capital has never been more important as it unlocks and recovers from Covid-19.”

