London boots out European rivals to claim Continent’s top finance hub crown

The City beat the likes of Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam to Europe’s crown, according to Z/Yen Group’s thirty first global financial centres index (GFCI)

London has muscled out its rivals on the Continent to take the top spot as Europe’s best finance hub, reveals a closely watched survey shared exclusively with City A.M. today.

Pesimisits had warned that Brexit would reduce the attractiveness of the City to the world’s top finance firms.

London’s deep pool of highly skilled workers and welcoming business regime were key factors in cementing its position as the bloc’s top dog.

The capital’s booming FinTech scene continues to drive innovation and technological development in the global financial services industry.

New York retained its spot as the world’s top finance hub.

Z/Yen warned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could hit the world’s finance industry.