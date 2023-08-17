London-based at-home cancer tester teams up with digital GP to speed up diagnoses

A London-based provider of diagnostic tests which allows Brits to screen for cancer at home has teamed up with a digital GP to provide faster treatment.

Newfoundland, which specialises in at-home diagnostic tests, has partnered with Doctorcall, which offers tele-medicine as well as at-home GP appointments, to launch the service in London.

The partnership comes amid increased concern over the speed of initial treatment provided by the NHS.

More and more Brits are looking for alternative health options, with private healthcare insurance a growing market for some of the City’s biggest insurance players.

Users will be able to test at home for cancers of the prostate and bowel, as well as kidney diseases and iron deficiency, and be seen by a GP within minutes.

The co-founder of Newfoundland, Frederick Manduca, said: “One of our key aims when we started Newfoundland was to provide the public with an opportunity to take their health into their own hands, as well as helping to alleviate pressure on the NHS and simplifying the entire diagnostic process for patients themselves.”

Bowel health tests are available for as little as £9.99 both online and in some Tesco stores.