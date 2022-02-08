Lockheed Martin snags $194m NASA contract to retrieve Mars rock samples

Lockheed Martin has snagged a $194m NASA contract to build its Mars rocket, which will return rock samples to Earth sometime in the 2030s.

The aerospace and deface manufacturer has already cemented itself within the space sector, both state and commercially funded, as it begins work on a commercial space station, known as Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space.

The “small, lightweight rocket” will be the first to take off from a foreign planet to bring “rock, sediment and atmospheric samples from the surface of the Red Planet,” NASA said in a statement.

The price of the deal is not yet concreate, and is currently just a potential value for the so-called Mars Ascent Vehicle.

“The pieces are coming together to bring home the first samples from another planet. Once on Earth, they can be studied by state-of-the-art tools too complex to transport into space,” associate administrator for science at NASA’s Washington headquarters, Thomas Zurbuchen said.

The Mars mission is set to be launched in 2026, and will pick up samples left behind by Perseverance, a rover that has been on the Red Planet since last February, after launching in July 2020.

The rocket is then expected to take off, and orbit Mars, until another vessel will be sent there to collect the samples and journey back to Earth.

The last vessel, as well as the rover that will retrieve the samples, will be developed by the European Space Agency.