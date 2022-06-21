Defence giant Lockheed Martin strikes deal with north east firm to help companies get manufacturing contracts

Lockheed Martin has teamed up with a northern firm in a partnership to help companies get lucrative manufacturing contracts.

The US defence giant, which works in aerospace and security, announced the deal with RTC North following the UK Space Sector Skills and Supplier Summit it hosted in Newcastle.

It is considering basing its UK operations in the north of England in a move which could create 2,300 jobs. It also acts as a strategic partner to the UK government and is working with the UK Space Agency.

As part of the partnership with RTC North, which has worked with 20,000 SMEs across the North of England to get them into new markets, the agreement will help firms maximise the chances of winning lucrative contracts.

“We are excited to work with RTC North to help further develop the North of England’s already burgeoning space industry”, said Helen Meston, head of supply chain at Lockheed Martin UK Space.

“Given the area’s marked manufacturing history, it is an exceptional region for us to progress our business whilst also helping to create new jobs.”



RTC’s Jamie Ollivere, said its “advisors work with thousands of companies each year on business improvement and innovation projects and have an in-depth knowledge of the business base across the North of England.

“We are delighted to be working with Lockheed Martin on this supply chain development project.”





