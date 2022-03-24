Lockdown mattress shoppers deliver revenue growth for Eve Sleep

Sleep wellness brand Eve Sleep has marked its third year of revenue growth as lockdown drove shoppers online.

Group revenue hit £26.6m in 2021, up from £25.2m the year prior, while gross profit stood at £14.7m, slightly higher than the £14.4m in 2020.

Cheryl Calverley, CEO of eve Sleep, said: “Delivering a third year of growth in revenues and marketing contribution in our core UK&I business, notwithstanding the many external challenges faced during the period, demonstrates clearly the sustainability of our recovery and the success of the rebuild strategy.”

The retailer said it had “managed and mitigated inflationary pressures and supply chain disruption.”

It said the Covid related labour supply shortages it was impacted by in its fourth quarter had now abated.

Calverley added:”There is no denying the challenges we will face in 2022 but the restructured business is in good shape, our offering greatly enhanced and our team as strong as ever.”