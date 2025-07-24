Lloyds reports strong growth as UK economic conditions improve

Customer deposits also increased by 2 per cent to £493.9bn, while risk-weighted assets increased to £231.4bn.

Lloyds Bank has reported a strong financial performance in the first half of the year, achieving income growth and showing continued momentum across the business.

The FTSE 100 giant, which includes Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland recorded a statutory profit after tax increase of £2.5bn, up 4 per cent year on year, with a high underlying profit of £3.6bn. The bank cited the surge in growth to strategic initiatives and enhanced digital capabilities as well improving UK economic conditions.

Strengthening household finances and returning business confidence created favourable conditions for growth across the bank’s business lines, with a net income of £8.9bn.

Increase in lending

Lloyd’s saw strong growth in lendings and deposits as underlying loans and advances to customers increased by £11.9bn in the first six months to £471bn, while growth across retail rose by £10.1bn. Commercial banking recorded a rise of £1.2bn.

Customer deposits also increased by 2 per cent to £493.9bn, while risk-weighted assets increased to £231.4bn, reflecting the impact of strong lending growth.

Net interest income remained steady, increasing by 5 per cent to £6.7bn, however operating costs rose by 4 per cent to £4.9bn due to inflationary pressures as well as business growth costs. Further increases were offset by cost savings and continuing cost discipline.

Returns for shareholders

“We have shown sustained strength in our financial performance in the first half of 2025, with income growth, cost discipline and robust asset quality, driving strong capital generation and increased shareholder distributions, with a 15 per cent increase in the interim ordinary dividend.” said group chief executive Charlie Nunn.

“Our strategic progress and sustained strength in our financial performance allows us to re-affirm our 2025 guidance and gives us confidence in our 2026 commitments. It also underpins our delivery of higher, more sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

Despite beating analyst expectations, analysts did not change their recommendation, citing the upcoming the upcoming outcome of the Supreme Court hearing into motor finance, with the group putting aside £1,150m to cover remediation costs to date.

Lloyds reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, and announced an increase to its interim dividend, up 15 per cent year on year, while expressing confidence in its 2026 target of delivering more than £1.5bn.